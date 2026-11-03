Smriti Irani Slams TMC, Congress Over Alleged Inclusion Of 'Infiltrators' In Voter Lists | PTI

Kolkata: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and alleged that they had kept ‘infiltrators’ in the voter list for electoral gain.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Irani said that the SIR was a systematic and transparent exercise.

VIDEO | Kolkata: “Citizens of India will give a befitting reply to those trying to spread anarchy,” says BJP leader Smriti Irani (@smritiirani).(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/vgRrASCYBy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2026

Irani Questions TMC Over Voter List

“Why did TMC keep fake voters in their list? It is for their gain, and now they are claiming that SIR was not done properly and are demanding removal of Gyanesh Kumar. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mamata Banerjee are joining hands. Why are they not doing so in West Bengal?” questioned Irani.

Irani Targets Congress Over Poll Defeats

Taking potshots at the Congress, the actor-turned-politician said that before the SIR exercise was done, the Congress had lost 56 polls.

“Congress has been losing polls continuously since 2014. Gyanesh Kumar was not even the chief election commissioner then. They have lost 56 polls till 2025. 10 SIR exercises were done during the Congress regime. Rahul Gandhi is a ‘prince in perpetual waiting’ failing and unwilling to accept defeats. In foreign soil Rahul Gandhi speaks about ways of defeating Narendra Modi. Is it correct for the Leader of Opposition to behave in this manner?” further questioned Irani.

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Adhikari Addresses BJP Rally In Siliguri

Meanwhile, addressing the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Defeat Anarchy’ rally in Siliguri, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the opposition are spreading ‘anarchy’.

“All the 4G, 3G and 2G leaders are joining hands in Delhi. All the losers are uniting. We all should stay united and should wipe away ‘dimagi naxals, jihadis and cockroaches’. When the union government is fighting to drive away the ‘infiltrators’, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are joining hands to keep them in this country,” said Adhikari.