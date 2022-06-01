 
Smriti Irani hits out at AAP over Satyendra Jain’s arrest, calls Delhi minister a traitor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Smriti Irani | PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s arrest.

Irani went on to call Jain a 'traitor'.

"Kejriwal ji, is it true that Satyendar Jain himself declared under Income Disclosures 2016 that he indulged in money laundering of Rs 16.39 crores? Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain became the channels for it," Irani said.

"Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax rejected that the true owners of Rs 16.39 crores were neither Ankush Jain nor Vaibhav Jain but Satyendar Jain himself was the owner of this black money?" she added.

