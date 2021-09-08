'Slap on BJP's face': TMC after Election Commission says Mamata Banerjee didn't violate model code of conduct

Kolkata: A day after BJP complained to the state election commission that Mamata Banerjee had broken the poll protocol, the election commission on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister didn’t break any protocol.

According to Election Commission sources, the Chief Minister officially didn’t file the nomination for the polls and also that as a head of the administration she can be present at a meeting.

“The doles were announced by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and not Mamata Banerjee. Officially she didn’t become the candidate of Bhabanipur constituency so she can attend the meeting,” said EC sources.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her poll campaign on Wednesday said that BJP has a problem with everything that she does.

“If I don’t allow conducting puja then the BJP claims that Durga and Saraswati pujas are not conducted in West Bengal and now when I am announcing ongoing schemes even then they have a problem with me. They think I am a fool,” claimed Mamata calling BJP ‘fools’.

BJP West Bengal executive Shishir Bajoira said that the TMC is purposely quoting the Election Commission as TMC knows that they have violated the model code of conduct.

“Knowing they have violated the #MCC Fake news in the name of @ECISVEEP being spread that no violation happened I believe no such communication has come from @CEOWestBengal or his office @AITCofficial desperate - What happens if @MamataOfficial is restrained from election,” wrote Shishir.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Election Commission’s reply is a ‘slap’ on BJP’s face.

However, several TMC leaders and ministers took to Twitter and slammed BJP and called the saffron camp ‘anti-Durga’ and ‘anti-Bengali’.

“Netizens have now spoken up against BJP through #BJPInsultsMaaDurga. The #BJPInsultsMaaDurga tag is trending at 5th in India. Just like 2020, this year as well the Government of West Bengal announced Rs 50,000 cash support to the clubs organising Durga Puja. The step was taken due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and the economic crisis that followed. However, BJP showed its anti-Bengali colour and invoked the Model Code of Conduct by declaring the announcement as a breach of the same,” read a tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:19 PM IST