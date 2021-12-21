'Slap for those powerful who slept for years': Navjot Singh Sidhu after cops initiate action against former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Punjab drug case

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday launched a sheathing attack towards former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Badal family after the Punjab police initiated action against veteran Akali leader Bikram Majithia in drugs case.

Sidhu said that it was a slap on the face of those who slept on this serious issue for years.

Sidhu said that Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh ran the corrupt system in Punjab for five and a half years. In which no action was taken on the report of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Special Task Force (STF). However, finally now the first step has been taken by giving command to honest officers in this matter.

"After 5.5 Years of fight against Corrupt System run by Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken!!", Sidhu tweeted.

"An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein i demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul", he said, adding, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest & righteous & shun drug traffickers & their protectors."

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning the state government publicly over the matter of the STF probe, asking why it had not made public the contents of a report filed in 2018 by it into the alleged politician-police nexus in the drug racket.

The government has been saying it’s the prerogative of the High Court to divulge the contents of the report.

This comes on a day when the police filed a case against unknown persons for leaking a letter by Bureau of Investigation chief SK Asthana, in which he cited legal hurdles in holding a fresh probe against the Akali leader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:12 PM IST