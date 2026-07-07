Siya Goyal 'Learnt' From Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'Mistakes' Before Ketan Agarwal Murder: Police

Left: Sonam Right: Siya |

Pune: Amid the investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, uncanny resemblances have come to light between the murders of Raja Raghuvanshi and Ketan, according to an NDTV report.

Investigators claimed that Goyal and Chaudhary may have studied Sonam Raghuvanshi’s murder plan before carrying out the crime. In both cases, the victims were thrown off a cliff by their partners.

Investigators see striking similarities

Investigators believe Siya and Chetan may have learnt from the mistakes made in the Raja Raghuvanshi case and prepared a more detailed plan with stronger alibis.

For the unversed, Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was found dead in a gorge near a waterfall in Meghalaya’s Sohra area after he went missing during his honeymoon in 2025. His wife, Sonam, was later arrested on charges of conspiracy to murder him. Police alleged that she had planned the murder along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers.

In the Ketan Agarwal case, police allege that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary killed Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

“Multiple factors contributed to Siya’s decision… there was not one factor but a combination of several factors that triggered her decision to eliminate Ketan Agarwal," an officer was quoted as saying by NDTV. Police also claimed that the accused showed an intention to avoid detection by creating alibis. Investigators said neither accused has shown signs of remorse so far. Both have been sent to judicial custody till July 16.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Devichand Agarwal, Ketan's grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 4, nearly 16 days after his grandson's death, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.