Situation is favourable to invest in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee at Bengal Global Business Summit

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while addressing the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit said the situation is favourable in the state for industrialists to invest.

“Bengal is the gateway to not just North East, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal but also to South East Asia. In Bengal, everyone is united for which there is no problem in investing in this state,” said Mamata.

Mamata also claimed that investment, education, security to women and minorities, skill development and ease of governance are the pillars of Bengal.

“Kanyashree scheme of TMC government got first prize. Bengal is in numero uno position in 100 days work, MSME works, rural housing and roads. There is ease of doing business in Bengal. Under TMC government, no mandates are lost as we don’t support bandhs. During CPI (M) rule there was bandhs almost everyday,” claimed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also claimed that in the previous years she got proposal of 12 lakh crore rupees investment in Bengal.

“The infrastructure of Bengal is of international standards. Even during pandemic there was positive growth in Bengal. We have 38 per cent of women representations in Parliament who can raise our issues there. I believe in two sisters policy –Industry and Agriculture,” further mentioned Mamata.

Mentioning that there are four game-changers in Bengal, Mamata said that in the coming years there will be no less than 1.5 crore employment generation in the state.

“Some game-changing projects are there in Bengal including deep sea port in Tajpur, Eastern Freight Corridor from Amritsar to Dankuni, two gas pipelines that would be a revolutionary in the state. IT sector in Bengal is also leading,” added Mamata.

It can be recalled that Chief Secretary had met with Gautam Adani and his son early this year to talk about investment in the Tajpur sea port.

Meanwhile, industrialist Gautam Adani said that his company would invest 10000 crore rupees in the state that would provide over 25000 jobs.

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Bengal is doing good and Adani group has become almost a household name in Bengal. We would invest 10000 crore rupees in this state that would create 25000 job opportunities,” mentioned Adani in BGBS.

Apart from Adani, Sachin Jindal, Harsh Goenka among others also participated in BGBS.

Criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that everyone knows that if the opposition is not in favour then no investment will be done in Bengal.

Majumdar also slammed the TMC government for not bringing any industry in the last 10 years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:18 PM IST