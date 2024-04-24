'Sitharaman Coming For Debate On Economics Is Like Sending Donkey To...': Subramanian Swamy Mocks FM Over Her 'Remarkable Revival Of Economy' Statement

Subramanian Swamy | File Image

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy launched a scathing attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her "Remarkable revival of the Indian economy" remark.

FM Sitharaman, while speaking at an event organised by the Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, boasted about the Modi government's achievements, stating, "Remarkable revival of the Indian economy, particularly the banking sector, since 2014, is a lesson worthy of the Harvard Business School."

Ask her to send her Ministry’s Economic Adviser to debate with me in Gyan Ganga or Sibal’s Forum. She coming for debate on economics is like sending a donkey to sing in a Philharmonic Orcheshtra. https://t.co/0EZ2FAtZiW — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 24, 2024

Reacting sharply to her statement, BJP's veteran leader Subramanian Swamy mocked her by asking a social media user to send the Ministry’s Economic Adviser to debate with him on economics.

In response to a tweet from a user, Swamy wrote, "Ask her to send her Ministry’s Economic Adviser to debate with me in Gyan Ganga or Sibal’s Forum. Her coming for a debate on economics is like sending a donkey to sing in a Philharmonic Orchestra."

The user, to whom Swamy responded, shared another post that featured Sitharaman's quote, saying, "I need this kind of confidence while lying."

I need this kind of confidence while lying https://t.co/GchU0Z36s8 — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍 * (@ggganeshh) April 21, 2024

Swamy defended former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Swamy defended former prime minister Manmohan Singh by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking the ailing former prime minister.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the former Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "It is unfair of Modi to target MMS who life long was monetarily honest, did not fool around with women, nor accused having murdered any rival. He was more like Deendayal Upadyaya, a decent human being. So why attack him when he is ailing?"

It is unfair of Modi to target MMS who life long was monetarily honest, did not fool around with women, nor accused having murdered any rival. He was more like Deendayal Upadyaya, a decent human being. So why attack him when he is ailing? https://t.co/HPwyJtmEhW — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 23, 2024

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll campaign alleged that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh during his tenure as prime minister had said that "Muslims have the first right to the nation's wealth".

Swamy, known for being an activist politician and outspoken personality, minces no words when he finds something amiss. On many occasions, he has criticised PM Modi and his policies.