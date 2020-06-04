Sitaram Yechury slams govt over amendment of Essential Commodities Act, says Modi’s gift to middle-men smacks of yet another scam

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed Modi government over amendment of Essential Commodities Act and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to middle-men smacks of yet another scam.
Taking to Twitter, Sitaram Yechury wrote: "This has serious implications, removing the shield for our food security and price control. This only benefits the middle-man who exploits both the farmer & the consumer. This Modi’s gift to middle-men smacks of yet another scam."
"At a time when people are starving, the removal of price controls can well lead to conditions of man-made famines," he further added.
Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday announced countrywide protests on June 16 demanding immediate cash transfers and free food grains to the poor.
Accusing the Narendra Modi government of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to replace the secular, democratic and federal structure of the country with a unitary form of theocratic government, Yechury said the Centre has now virtually left the people of the country to fend for themselves in combatting the pandemic.
The Left leader addressed reporters via Facebook Live to brief them about the decisions taken by the politburo of the party, which held its meeting on June 1 via a video link.
