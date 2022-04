Senior leader Sitaram Yechury was on Sunday re-rlected as CPI(M) General Secretary for the third consecutive term.

Sitaram Yechury re-rlected as CPI(M) General Secretary for the third consecutive term. — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:42 PM IST