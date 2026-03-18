‘Sirf Hathoda Marte Hain’: Nitin Gadkari’s Sharp Remark At Meeting Attended By Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi - VIDEO | X

New Delhi, March 18: A purported video clip from the recent meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread attention and debate. The clip appears to capture a tense exchange between Gadkari and an individual believed to be linked to the Rajasthan Bus and Truck Body Builders Association.

In the video, Gadkari is heard criticising the functioning of certain bus body makers, suggesting that they operate without adequately understanding or following prescribed rules. He is heard remarking that some simply “hit the hammer” without being aware of regulations.

The individual present is seen objecting to the comment, stating that he does not agree with the characterisation and identifying himself as being from the Suthar community, while urging the minister to reconsider his words. This leads to a brief but noticeable argument during the interaction.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by FPJ.

Meeting Held In Parliament Complex

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had met Gadkari at the Parliament complex on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Rajasthan Bus Body Association, who had approached the leaders with a set of demands concerning their industry.

VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) to discuss various NHAI projects and Rajasthan RTO bus registration process.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/I5GLhJn5z9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026

Focus On Safety Norms And Compliance

The discussions centred on the construction of bus bodies and the need to comply with safety regulations. Gadkari is learnt to have raised concerns about violations of norms by certain manufacturers in Rajasthan.

He reportedly pointed out that some bus designs could prove dangerous during emergencies, particularly in cases of fire. Issues such as restricted exits and certain structural choices were flagged as risks that could hinder passenger evacuation.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Parliament House to meet Nitin Gadkari, leading a delegation from Rajasthan's Bus and Truck Body Builders Association. pic.twitter.com/3WtOkkZrz0 — Abhinav (@Abhinav_gloria) March 18, 2026

The Union Minister is said to have stressed that adherence to safety guidelines is essential, especially in light of past incidents involving sleeper bus fires that resulted in loss of lives. The central government had earlier introduced specific regulations for bus body construction following such incidents.

Background To The Meeting

The meeting follows an earlier request made by Priyanka Gandhi during the winter session of Parliament, when she had sought time to raise concerns with Gadkari. He had then invited her to meet him at his office.

The latest interaction appears to be a continuation of that engagement, with a sharper focus on safety, regulation, and industry related concerns.