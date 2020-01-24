‘Sir, battery charging is also free along with free WiFi ': Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Amit Shah

The battle for Delhi heats up, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying not just Wifi, but battery charging was also free as his government was giving free 200 units of electricity.
This came a day after Amit Shah during a campaign rally on Thursday said that he couldn't spot any wifi spot in the national capital. Responding to the allegation Kejriwal said that his government has ensured that not just free wifi, but free battery charging was also available. "Sir, we have also arranged free battery charging along with free WiFi. Delhi has 200 units of free-of-cost electricity," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
The two also sparred over the installation of CCTV cameras, slamming the BJP, Kejriwal said he is happy that the people of Delhi have forced the Saffron party to ask for votes on the basis of CCTVs, schools and unauthorised colonies.
Reacting to a tweet of the BJP Delhi in which Home Minister Amit Shah had asked how many schools have been constructed and cameras installed by the AAP government, Kejriwal said he is happy that Shah saw some CCTV cameras as earlier he had claimed that he could not find a single one.
"I am happy you saw some CCTV cameras. A few days back you said there was not a single camera. Take out some time we will show you our schools also. I am extremely happy that the people of Delhi have changed the politics by which the BJP has to ask for votes on CCTV, schools and raw colonies here," he said in a tweet.
The ruling AAP will face the Delhi election next month with the hope to repeat its stellar performance in the last Assembly polls, while the BJP, which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
