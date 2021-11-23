Singapore Airlines to resume flights with vaccinated travel pass from Nov 29

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group on Tuesday said it will restart passenger services from Mumbai to Singapore and the Indian network from November 29, resuming its operations for the first time since the COVID lockdown in March 2020.

Singapore Airlines plans to launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Mumbai Chennai, Delhi from November last week, subject to regulatory approvals, providing eligible passengers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore. The SIA said it will also progressively operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi. Passengers on these flights must meet entry requirements into Singapore, and will face prevailing health control measures including seven days of quarantine in Singapore. Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, will operate non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli. The group has also announced discounted fares to mark the resumption of services.

Passengers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents and wish to travel on the VTL services, need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) prior to their visa application. VTP applications must be made between seven and 60 calendar days before the intended date of entry into Singapore. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:04 PM IST