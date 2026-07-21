Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 8 At Hydropower Project Site, PM Modi Assures Full Support As Rescue Operations Intensify | Video | X / PTI

Namchi: The death toll in the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Sikkim's Namchi district has risen to eight, according to the District Administration, as rescue operations continue to evacuate the workers trapped inside.

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The Namchi District Administration, in coordination with NHPC officials, SDRF, NDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other line departments, is continuously carrying out the rescue operation. The situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic incident.

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In a post shared on X, Tamang said, "Following the tragic incident at the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi District, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji spoke with me to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations."

He said the Prime Minister's "words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families", along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, had provided "immense strength and reassurance" to the people of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister said the NDRF, SDRF, SSDMA, District Administration, local police, medical teams from Rangpo PHC and the local community were working tirelessly and in close coordination to support the rescue efforts.

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"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his unwavering support, thoughtful concern, and steadfast solidarity with our State in this moment of grief," Tamang said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), PM Modi spoke with Chief Minister Tamang over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations. During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed "deep concern and compassion" for the affected workers and their families and assured the State Government of "every possible assistance" from the Centre.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his "timely intervention, unwavering support, and solidarity with the people of Sikkim", saying the assurance had brought "immense strength and reassurance" to the State as rescue operations continued.

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The government said rescue operations were being carried out on a "war footing" by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, SSDMA, District Administration, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams from Rangpo PHC and local volunteers. Specialised teams from Pakyong and Siliguri are also assisting in the operation.

The teams are working to evacuate the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel, the government said.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives and assured them of the government's unwavering support, the CMO stated.

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Tamang said he was closely monitoring the rescue operation and had directed all concerned departments and agencies to expedite the rescue efforts, provide all possible assistance to affected families and ensure the highest standards of safety throughout the operation.

He also acknowledged the "dedication, courage, and professionalism" of the rescue personnel engaged in the challenging operation under difficult conditions.

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The Chief Minister appealed to the public to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information and keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers.

The Government of Sikkim reiterated its commitment to making every possible effort to ensure that the rescue operation is carried out safely and efficiently while extending all necessary support to the families affected by the tragedy, the CMO added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)