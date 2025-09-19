Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, September 19, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery September 19, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on September 19, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

92B 32604

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

32604 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

16881 80762 82728 34507 29240

41257 99824 09844 68754 35711

3rd Prize (₹450)

3722 9836 1784 1239 8311 8802 2920 5770 2730 8345

4th Prize (₹250)

8574 7697 5625 4529 6841 8426 1086 8444 4499 1561

5th Prize (₹120)

6149 8175 5167 1460 5835 3340 7319 4420 3470 9187 9147 3624 4023 5565 1569 0520 7725 4360 3230 4105 4740 3560 2070 7980 7612 5092 5252 4076 4732 3417 3305 1238 3194 8400 0288 0707 8061 5561 9206 6296 1031 5755 4626 6234 2857 5706 8507 5129 6228 2011 6164 4432 4513 5753 0132 1187 6659 4992 8758 8606 2480 1057 3989 1673 0220 7629 0823 0977 1430 0393 2493 4194 3434 6649 2284 5745 1090 6245 3161 3580 6019 1078 9447 1888 4771 7770 2322 1176 27507218 1143 4676 4719 2185 4648 9991 0931 3348 3489 1776

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.