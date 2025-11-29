 Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 29, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, November 29, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery November 29, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

