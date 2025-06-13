Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, June 13, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery June 13, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on June 13, 2025

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

82H 02757

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

02757 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

25368 53414 09890 90703 89166

62823 66003 89967 41679 76042

3rd Prize (₹450)

3335 3751 0763 0479 4792 1416 3713 1277 2210 0103

4th Prize (₹250)

5148 9807 3001 9973 4833 3469 5272 5231 9513 4369

5th Prize (₹120)

0499 5329 8187 4648 3202 5735 8026 5622 5904 9537 8393 5110 9141 7706 7166 9034 5227 9812 4663 9786 3714 7020 8536 6453 3516 57164960 9605 4964 2870 8240 4883 4269 1175 2438 5371 2032 8577 8339 7788 6143 9837 3936 7305 3879 7447 7898 7413 8990 6598 3099 6116 5926 3526 1782 5995 1245 9607 7287 9055 4871 7381 5420 9079 5955 9439 0329 5251 4952 5819 7947 7749 9347 9761 6661 6452 6541 2150 3834 4999 70747195 1183 3718 2793 0087 3289 3418 6354 3003 6718 6542 7954 7784 9569 9500 1813 5607 0143 8279

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.