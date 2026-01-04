 Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 4, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: January 4, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 4, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, January 04, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery January 04, 2026, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
'Screenshot Le Lo': Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Respond To Fan Asking For Selfie After Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Goes Viral | VIDEO
'Screenshot Le Lo': Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Respond To Fan Asking For Selfie After Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Goes Viral | VIDEO
Mumbai: Ghatkopar Businessman Alleges Woman Trapped Him In Romantic Relationship And Extorted ₹22 Lakh, FIR Registered
Mumbai: Ghatkopar Businessman Alleges Woman Trapped Him In Romantic Relationship And Extorted ₹22 Lakh, FIR Registered
Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor Turns Producer For Sequel, To Reprise His Role As Shivaji Rao After 25 Years
Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor Turns Producer For Sequel, To Reprise His Role As Shivaji Rao After 25 Years
Mumbai Police EOW Arrest Accountant And Wife In ₹11 Crore Fraud Case After Tracking Them Through Technical Surveillance
Mumbai Police EOW Arrest Accountant And Wife In ₹11 Crore Fraud Case After Tracking Them Through Technical Surveillance

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Offer Around 1,200 Job Opportunities In Medical Education

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Offer Around 1,200 Job Opportunities In Medical Education

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets New Record With Higher Procurement And Faster Payments

CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets New Record With Higher Procurement And Faster Payments

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 4, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 4, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addressed The Inauguration Of The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addressed The Inauguration Of The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 4, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 4, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...