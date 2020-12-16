Sikh priest shoots himself at Singhu border in solidarity with farmers' protests: Report

Delhi: Amid an intensifying farmers' protest, a Sikh priest allegedly shot himself at the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to an India Today report, the priest was identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh, also a farmer leader from Haryana's Karnal.

The report, citing a suicide note, stated that the priest killed himself in solidarity with the farmers' protests.

The report goes to elaborate on what was written in the suicide note found by the priest's body. It reportedly reads that Sant Baba Ram Singh was "hurt" to see the government "not giving justice" to the farmers who were "struggling for their rights".

"It is a sin to oppress and it is a sin to suffer," the report quoted the suicide note, written in Punjabi.

It further said that the priest committed "self-immolation against the government oppression [and] in favour of the farmers", adding that the act is the "voice against oppression".

The incident comes in the wake of the deaths of four Punjab farmers, earlier this week, who were killed in two separate road accidents while returning from protest sites near Delhi borders on Tuesday.

In the first incident, two farmers belonging to Patiala were killed in an early morning accident after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana's Karnal district. They were identified as Labh Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

In another road mishap, two more Punjab farmers died while seven others were injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Bhagomajra in Mohali. The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Deep Singh.