Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab Police trace two additional prime accused

The reports stated that the two accused, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, had fled the country before Moosewala's killing on May 29.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Slain Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala | PTI

In major developments in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, they have located another prime accused, Anmol Bishnoi in Kenya, reports stated.

According to the reports, both accused fled India before Moosewala was killed on May 29. They had allegedly used fake passports to escape.

The police filed a charge sheet in a Mansa court in the murder case and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in the crime.

The 1,850-page charge sheet named 36 shooters, facilitators, masterminds, and others in the crime that occurred on May 30 in retaliation of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's murder.

