Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: NIA conducts searches at various places over suspected 'Terror gangs' link

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File Photo

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at various places including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab against suspected 'terror gangs' linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said.

According to the information, NIA led various search operations in Haryana, Punjab and in Delhi, and National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches were taken out to arrest suspects who are allegedly linked with terror gangs who were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Earlier, with the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.

"As the Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter in the case, the entire conspiracy and modus operandi as also the link-ups of these gangsters were revealed," said the Punjab police.A team of AGTF led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikram Brar brought Mundi and his two aides to Punjab by air on Saturday late at night.

"Deepak Mudi, the main assassin, had fired indiscriminately at the Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala who died on May 29th," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said addressing a press meeting.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 people are accused in the Moosewala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralized. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding.