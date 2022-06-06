Sidhu Moose Wala: Fifth suspect nabbed in Punjab singer’s murder case

Candlelight march by Congress activists in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Monday claimed to have nabbed one more suspect in the sensational May 29 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who allegedly did recce for the assailants, minutes before the murder.

The arrest of the suspect, identified as Kekada, was made on the basis of a CCTV footage of the day of the killing which shows how the Moosewala's jeep stopped near some people who sought to have selfies with the singer in his native village Jawaharke village in Mansa district. According to information, Kekada allegedly informed the shooters about Moosewala’s movement after he left.

According to police sources the suspect spent about 40 minutes near the singer's house as a fan and also took selfies.

Kekada was the one, according to police, who informed the shooters that Moosewala was travelling in his Thar jeep and not in his bullet-proof vehicle and that he was not accompanied by his gunmen for security.

For the record, the Punjab police has also so far identified eight shooters involved in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was among the 424 VVIPs whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

It may be recalled that the police had so far made five arrests in the case, the first being the nabbing of Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipe village of Mansa district on May 31 for allegedly providing logistical support to the assailants including providing vehicle – a Bolero. Later, the police had nabbed two persons, Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb from Fatehabad (Haryana), associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On Sunday night, the police also claimed to have arrested Devinder Singh alias Kala of Fatehabad (Haryana), who, however, is an accused in the case of killing of another gangster Harjit Singh Penta.

The state police has termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of this gang, and claimed the responsibility for the murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail and has also been interrogated by the Delhi Police special cell in connection with the singer's brutal murder.

It may also be recalled that at least two Lawrence Bishnoi’s rival gangs, namely, Neeraj Bawana and Davinder Bambiha have also vowed to take revenge for Moosewala’s murder.