Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was cremated at his native village - Moosa in Punjab on Tuesday.

Several mourners gathered at the residence of Sidhu in Mansa district today morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.

Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

Punjab | Last rites of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district.



A day after, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

It is learnt that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

