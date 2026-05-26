 Siddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM To Make Way For DK Shivakumar In Coming Days: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSiddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM To Make Way For DK Shivakumar In Coming Days: Reports

Siddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM To Make Way For DK Shivakumar In Coming Days: Reports

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka grew after reports claimed Deputy CM DK Shivakumar could soon replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, Congress leader KC Venugopal denied the reports, saying a high-level meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi focused only on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in the state.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Siddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM To Make Way For DK Shivakumar In Coming Days: Reports

Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after reports claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could soon take over as the state’s Chief Minister, replacing Siddaramaiah.

According to media reports, the Congress high command held detailed discussions with both leaders earlier in the day and may have decided on a transition in leadership. Reports suggested Siddaramaiah could step down from the top post in the near future, potentially paving the way for Shivakumar to fulfill his long-standing ambition of becoming chief minister.

However, the Congress party officially dismissed the speculation. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the meeting focused solely on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Read Also
No Immediate CM Change In Karnataka, Says AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; Decision To Involve Party...
No Immediate CM Change In Karnataka, Says AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; Decision To Involve Party...

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and senior party leaders participated in the discussions. He clarified that there was “no truth” in reports of a leadership change.

The nearly two-hour meeting at Indira Bhavan was primarily aimed at finalising candidates for Rajya Sabha and Council polls. Congress is expected to secure three of Karnataka’s four Rajya Sabha seats and four of seven Legislative Council seats due to its strength in the Assembly.

Follow us on