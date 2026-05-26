Siddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM To Make Way For DK Shivakumar In Coming Days: Reports

Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after reports claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could soon take over as the state’s Chief Minister, replacing Siddaramaiah.

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According to media reports, the Congress high command held detailed discussions with both leaders earlier in the day and may have decided on a transition in leadership. Reports suggested Siddaramaiah could step down from the top post in the near future, potentially paving the way for Shivakumar to fulfill his long-standing ambition of becoming chief minister.

However, the Congress party officially dismissed the speculation. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the meeting focused solely on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and senior party leaders participated in the discussions. He clarified that there was “no truth” in reports of a leadership change.

The nearly two-hour meeting at Indira Bhavan was primarily aimed at finalising candidates for Rajya Sabha and Council polls. Congress is expected to secure three of Karnataka’s four Rajya Sabha seats and four of seven Legislative Council seats due to its strength in the Assembly.