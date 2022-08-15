Siachen hero’s remains found in old bunker after 38 years | PTI Photo

Siachen hero’s remains found in old bunker after 38 years The remains of a lance naik who died in Siachen in 1984 have been found. Chandra Shekhar was part of the 1984 Operation Meghdoot in Siachen.

His body was found in an old bunker on August 13, according to a report in India Today.

The discovery means Shekhar’s family in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, will finally have closure. Shekhar’s wife, 65, and two daughters have had a long wait of 38 years. But now, not just the family but several other veterans of his unit and relatives are all set to bid a final adieu to the soldier.

A large gathering is expected in Haldwani as the remains will be taken there to pay homage. The lance naik was part of a team that was given the task of capturing Point 5965, an important feature that the Pakistanis were eyeing. This was pre-empted by the Indian Army and a team from the 19 Kumaon Regiment, which Shekhar was part of, was assigned the operation. This was one of the first actions under Operation Meghdoot to occupy Siachen Glacier, which took place on May 29, 1984.

“The party, while halting for the night, was caught in an avalanche in which 18 Indian Army soldiers including one officer, Second Lieutenant PS Pundir, were killed,” India Today quoted an official as saying.

While the mortal remains of 14 were found, five were missing. Shekhar’s body was discovered on August 13 at an elevation of over 16,000 feet. With the remains, a disc with the army number was also found that helped in the identification. “In summer months, as snow melts, patrols are tasked to locate missing soldiers.

The skeletal remains were found inside an old bunker on Siachen Glacier,” the official added. Operation Meghdoot in 1984 remains one of the most strategic military actions till date by the Indian Army as it ensured occupation of the Siachen Glacier and complete dominance over Pakistani positions.

The all-critical Siachen Glacier under Indian control falls in the Eastern Karakoram Range bordering both Pakistan-occupiedKashmir and Chinese-held areas, Shaksgam Valley, and is close to the Karakoram Pass from where the China Pakistan Economic Corridor cuts through.