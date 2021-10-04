e-Paper Get App

India

Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

Shringla, Sri Lankan FM Peiris jointly inaugurate four projects in housing and education sectors

During his four-day visit to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Secretary is also slated to meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members.
Colombo: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, jointly inaugurated four projects in the housing and education sectors with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Prof GL Peiris, on Monday.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla jointly inaugurated 4 projects in the housing & education sectors with Hon'ble Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Prof G. L Peiris in the presence of several Cabinet Ministers & MPs," tweeted High Commission of India in Colombo.

"These projects, completed with Indian assistance, exemplify India's strong and multifaceted development cooperation profile in Sri Lanka," added the tweet.

Earlier in the day, Shringla called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and had a discussion on further consolidating the multifaceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

During his four-day visit to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Secretary is also slated to meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Shringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre, built with Indian grant assistance.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:26 PM IST
