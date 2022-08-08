Shrikant Tyagi case: Assault, bulldozer action, Rs 25,000 bounty, and more; here's all you need to know about the BJP leader

Noida: Police personnel guard as a Noida Authority buldozer arrives for the demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government officials and Noida Police arrived at Grand Omaxe society around 9 am on Monday to remove the illegal structures put up by self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shrikant Tyagi outside his ground floor apartment in Noida’s Sector 93B. Amid cheering and clapping by residents of the society, the officials used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by Tyagi.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police has declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of the absconding politician who is accused of assaulting a woman resident in his society during an argument three days ago over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment.

Here is everything you need to know:

Who is Shrikant Tyagi?

Tyagi has identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti. He also has photos of him with senior BJP leaders. The ruling party, however, maintains that he is not even its primary member.

Assault:

Tyagi is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident in his society. The woman had objected to the plantation of palm trees by the absconding politician, citing a violation of rules, even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so. The video of this incident had gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) over the spat. However, he is absconding since then.

Ruckus in the society:

Six of Tyagi's associates on Sunday barged into the society and demanded the address of the woman. The residents refused to divulge the information and detained the men. Following the ruckus, police reached the spot and took charge of the detained men.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma visited the society on Sunday evening and interacted with the residents.

"I am ashamed to say that all this is happening when our (BJP) government is in power," Sharma said over an apparent phone call to Uttar Pradesh government's additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi.

He sought immediate action against Tyagi and security for the woman and her family even as he assured residents of the society of justice.

Late Sunday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj and Police Commissioner Alok Singh also visited the society and interacted with the residents.

"Tyagi would be booked under the Gangsters Act and strictest action taken against him so that an example is set for people like him," Singh said.

Bulldozer action

Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment.

He had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

The residents of the society lauded the government's bulldozer move. They also sought the early arrest of Tyagi.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment since last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Income Tax raids:

According to reports, Income Tax officials raided premises in Noida’s Bhangel Market area. Tyagi reportedly owns 15 shops in the market.

Also, raids were conducted at the Greenwood apartments and Rohtas apartments in Gomti Nagar, said to be possible hideouts of Tyagi.

The SUV in which he reportedly fled from Noida has been found abandoned near the Hapur toll plaza, while a senior police official said that electronic surveillance showed his location in Uttarakhand.

Rs 25,000 bounty:

Noida Police today declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of Tyagi.

According to IANS sources, an intense operation to nab the absconding accused is currently underway and multiple teams of the Noida Police are currently working in coordination to zero in on his location.

(With input from agencies)