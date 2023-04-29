 Shraddha Walker murder case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing, order on charges postponed to May 9
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
On Saturday, a Delhi court adjourned the hearing in the Shraddha Walker murder case until May 9. The court had previously reserved its order on framing charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner to death and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, after having reserved the order on framing charges on April 15, had posted it to April 29 for its pronouncement.

Additionally, the Delhi Police were scheduled to file a response to Vikas Walkar's request to release his daughter's remains for the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, during the last hearing, had said that the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Reliable and conclusive evidence against Poonawala

Arguments on charges were completed during the last hearing, and the police had previously informed the court that reliable and conclusive evidence revealed incriminating circumstances in the case. Poonawala has been charged with murder and causing the disappearance of evidence of offense under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. The chargesheet in the case ran over 6,000 pages.

