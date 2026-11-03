Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala Claims 5 Tihar Inmates Threatened To Kill Him; Seeks More Security

FPJ

The 2022 Shraddha Walkar murder case has once again come into focus after accused Aftab Amin Poonawala alleged that five inmates lodged in Tihar Jail had threatened to kill him. Poonawala, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the sensational murder, has reportedly named five prisoners whom he accused of issuing threats against his life.

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Court directs jail authorities to ensure safety

Taking cognisance of his plea, the Saket District Court has directed the jail administration to ensure his safety and security. The court has also asked the authorities to consider shifting him to another ward or cell, if required, to prevent any untoward incident.

The court further sought a status report from the concerned jail superintendent regarding the allegations and the steps being taken to address his security concerns.

Details of the 2022 murder case

The case dates back to May 18, 2022, when 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala, at their rented accommodation in Delhi's Mehrauli.

After allegedly committing the murder, Poonawala chopped her body into 35 pieces and purchased a 300-litre refrigerator to store the remains. He subsequently disposed of the body parts at different locations in the Mehrauli forest area over several days.

Arrest and nationwide outrage

The murder came to light after Walkar's friends and father approached the police in May 2022, raising concerns over her disappearance. Poonawala was arrested in November 2022 and allegedly confessed to the crime during the investigation.

The case had triggered nationwide outrage over the gruesome nature of the murder and the subsequent disposal of the victim's remains.