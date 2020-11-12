'Show me the Indian Man who...': Barkha Dutt's tweet on Kamala Harris-Doug Emhoff hug gets prompt response from Twitterati

Kamala Harris recently scripted history becoming the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the United States. While she is yet to take oath, Harris' win has been lauded by many as being a pivotal moment for women and people of colour.
Since then, a congratulatory post by her husband Doug Emhoff has gone viral. The picture, which shows him hugging Harris with a simple caption that said he was "so proud" of his wife, has since been commented on by many. One such comment, by journalist Barkha Dutt is the subject of our article, having managed to annoy people by the hundreds since being posted less than a day earlier.
"Please show me the Indian Man who'd be secure enough to be this man," Dutt wrote, adding a heart emoji.
Since then, her post has evoked hundreds of responses with many expressing annoyance at the "generalisation" that her post indicates. Others promptly responded with examples of strong, independent and successful women who have been championed by their husbands.
Dutt however maintained that this was an observation based on the societal structure. "I am just taken aback by how many thousands of people have reacted to an observation about how power is mostly arranged in our society," she told writer Vaibhav Vishal after he suggested that she "revisit the thought process here".
At the same time, the journalist also engaged with many who noted that their own personal experiences had been very different, stating that she was happy to hear that. As she told another user, her perception was that this was the exception rather than the norm. "Well I still believe this entity is a rarity. And for the thousands that countered, an equal set of thousands that identified," she explained to one user.
The post has also drawn a slew of comments from well known figures as well as their spouses.
Governor Swaraj, the husband of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reacted to the post opining that he would perhaps qualify as an exception.
"It is easy to be a homely husband or have a picture together. The thrill is that you dream and accomplish it together," he added in a second post. Both these tweets however seem to have been deleted since, and appear to be unavailable on his twitter handle.
In another tweet, Union Minister Smriti Irani too hit out obliquely at Dutt. Reacting to a post by Rahul Roushan that urged her to comment on Dutt's post the BJP leader wrote, "COVID se recover hote hi jhagde mein pel do mujhe.. good men have never needed a certificate from a third party. Stop seeking validation... subah subah"
Take a look at some of the other responses: