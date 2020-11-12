'Show me the Indian Man who...': Barkha Dutt's tweet on Kamala Harris-Doug Emhoff hug gets prompt response from Twitterati

Kamala Harris recently scripted history becoming the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the United States. While she is yet to take oath, Harris' win has been lauded by many as being a pivotal moment for women and people of colour.

Since then, a congratulatory post by her husband Doug Emhoff has gone viral. The picture, which shows him hugging Harris with a simple caption that said he was "so proud" of his wife, has since been commented on by many. One such comment, by journalist Barkha Dutt is the subject of our article, having managed to annoy people by the hundreds since being posted less than a day earlier.

"Please show me the Indian Man who'd be secure enough to be this man," Dutt wrote, adding a heart emoji.