'Shouldn't She Be Education Minister?': Netizens Troll 12th Pass Union Minister Savitri Thakur After She Fails To Write 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (VIDEO)

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, has come in the eye of a storm after a video surfaced online showing her misspelling 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao'.

The video was taken at a government school in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, during the Union Minister's visit to inaugurate the three-day Praveshotsav program. During her visit, she attempted to write 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' on the board but failed to spell it correctly.

This video has gone viral on the internet.

The 46-year-old Savitri Thakur recently got elected from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded general elections. She defeated Congress' Radheshyam Muvel with a margin of over 218,000 votes. She was also elected to Parliament from the same seat in 2014.

In her election affidavit, the Union Minister has declared that she passed the class 12 examination in 2018 from the Urdu Education Board.

Screenshot of Savitri Thakur's election affidavit | ECI

The video has not only attracted criticism towards Savitri Thakur for not being able to write a simple sentence, but many social media users also criticised the Indian political system for allowing an uneducated person to reach a position that determines the country's policy.

Netizens reaction

"She should have been the Union Education Minister. She has been given the wrong ministry," wrote an user.

Another user wrote, "The country is in the hands of such people. Whose fault is it? The fault lies with the educated people who voted for the leaders."

"As far as I know, we voted on religion, not education. How can we then expect an educated minister?"

After the video of Minister Savitri surfaced, District Panchayat member from Congress Mukam Singh Alawa has called it unfortunate.