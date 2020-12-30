'Should sit in pitched tents and stage protest on roads': Farm leader's advice to 'weak' opposition

A senior farmer leader on Wednesday said that the opposition in the country is weak and they should sit in pitched tents and stage protest on roads against the new farm laws.

Speaking to reporters ahead of unions' meeting with the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait said, "It is essential to have strong opposition in the country whom the govt fears but here they don't. This is why farmers had to come on roads. Opposition should sit in pitched tents and stage protest on roads against the farm laws."