'Should Have Got Married...': Lalu Yadav's Advice For Rahul Gandhi Sparks Laughter Riot In Opposition Meeting (Watch Video)

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav has always been known for his witty comments. When he was in good health, he would rock the parliament with his sense of humour during the UPA regime.

The RJD supremo once again tickled funny bone of the top political leaders in the country when he reminded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of his advice to get married and complained that he did not listen to him. The comments came in the aftermath of the opposition meeting held in Patna on Friday.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Lalu Prasad Yadav quipped at the former Congress President and said, "Rahul Gandhi didn't follow my suggestion earlier. He should have married before. But still it's not too late."

"Get married so we can be your ‘baraatis’," Lalu Yadav said as leaders from all parties broke into laughter.

"Listen to me, get married. Your mummy complains that you don't listen to her about getting married," Yadav said.

Even Rahul Gandhi could not stop himself from cracking up at Lalu Yadav's wit and said he'd listen to the RJD leaders advice.

Patna witnessed a momentous gathering of opposition leaders who came together to voice their concerns over the current state of affairs under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vowed to contest the 2024 elections together to defeat the BJP. Prominent figures from various political parties convened in Patna, Bihar, to discuss the need for a united front to combat the BJP's policies and protect the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the gathering, Lalu Yadav said that he has become physically fit and time has come to 'fit' Modi. Yadav, also invoking the recent Karnataka assembly elections, said, "Lord Hanuman thrashed BJP with his mace in Karnataka, made Rahul win."

"People of our country want us to fight unitedly against BJP and RSS," Yadav added.