Shots fired at Bhim Army's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr: Chandrashekhar Azad

Chandrashekhar Azad launched his campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls by addressing a rally in Bulandshahr in support of his candidate Hazi Yamin on Sunday.

This marks the electoral debut of the Bhim Army which has emerged as a force to reckon with, especially among Dalits, in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhim Army activists had been involved in a door-to-door mobilization to garner support and ensure a massive turnout at the rally at Numaish grounds.

The Bulandshahr seat was held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Virendra Sirohi whose death in March has necessitated the by-election.

The BJP has fielded Usha Sirohi, wife of the deceased MLA, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party's joint candidate is Praveen Kumar.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Shamusddin Raen, while the Congress candidate is Sushil Chaudhary.

The bypolls will be held on November 3 for seven seats.

Chandra Shekhar has already announced that his party will plunge into politics with the name 'Azad Samaj Party', while Bhim Army will continue to work as a parallel outfit.

He had recently travelling to Bihar where he teamed up with Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and was seen campaigning for the alliance.

(With IANS inputs)