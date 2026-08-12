'Shortcuts Will Cut You Short': PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography, Urges Youth To Read Books Instead Of Relying On Social Media | Video

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography could inspire the youth and urged the younger generation to read autobiographies instead of relying on shortcuts and social media content.

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He said Kovind has continued to work on important issues such as 'One Nation, One Election' even after completing his tenure, adding that a solution to the issue could open a new chapter in India's democracy.

Prime Minister released former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles'.

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At the launch, PM Modi said, "I once again wish him the best for his autobiography and especially request the young generation: it's the age of reels, social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations: 'Shortcuts will cut you short.' If you want to take a shortcut, I tell the youth, whoever's autobiography you like, please read it."

"Kovind ji has also elaborated on his experiences with Morarji Bhai Desai... Even after stepping down from the highest office of President, he has not paused to rest; he continues to work on significant issues such as 'One Nation, One Election,' striving to awaken the nation to their importance. Finding a solution to this issue could herald a new chapter for the country's democracy," he said.

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PM Modi recalled the former President's humility and respect for Indian cultural values, citing his gesture of seeing him off at the car door and later touching the feet of his teachers during a visit to his village.

"I remember visiting him (former President Ram Nath Kovind) at Rashtrapati Bhavan during my tenure as Prime Minister. In accordance with protocol, he would often engage in conversations that went beyond the usual formalities. He would walk all the way to the car door to see the Prime Minister off. Initially, I urged him not to do so. Yet, he never abandoned that humility, PM said.

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"After becoming President, when he visited his village, Paraunkh, he bowed to touch the feet of his teachers in reverence. He paid homage to the soil of the village and expressed his gratitude to the ordinary villagers. The entire nation witnessed that moving scene. His conduct presented an image of India's cultural values to the world--an image that fills every Indian with pride," he further said.

He recalled the former President's childhood tragedy of losing his mother in a house fire, saying it was difficult to imagine the pain of experiencing such a loss at a young age.

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"... I have been fortunate; my mother lived for over a hundred years and continued to bless me. Yet, even today, I deeply feel the void left by her absence," he said.

"Kovind ji has just recounted--and also written in his book--an incident where a fire broke out in their home during the summer. His mother, setting aside concerns for her own safety, tried to save the household belongings; after all, for an ordinary family, every single item is essential for raising the children. Tragically, while making this effort, she became trapped in the fire and lost her life. Just imagine--experiencing such a tragedy at a tender age, losing one's mother in this manner... how agonising that must have been," he said.

Prime Minister called his autobiography an example of acknowledging society's role in one's success.

"His struggles are personal, but the victories that emerged from those struggles belong to India's Republic and its democracy. We often see that people take credit for their successes but blame society for the difficulties in their lives. But when a person has a generous heart and is guided by Indian values, they focus on the positive aspects of society and consider society an equal partner in their success. Kovind ji's autobiography and its title are examples of this," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)