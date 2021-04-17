Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds, Remdesivir in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal as city records highest ever single-day spike with around 24,000 cases

Delhi's situation is worsening with each passing day as the COVID-19 cases have suddenly seen a huge spike. Delhi has reported around 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and there is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

This is the highest single-day cases in the national capital. Delhi had reported 19,486 new coronavirus cases and 141 deaths on Friday.

Kejriwal said Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds and oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply. He said COVID-19 cases were rising sharply and the government will take necessary steps to prevent spread of the virus. He has also directed to take strict action against people who will found hoarding or black marketing medicines.

The Chief Minister said he has spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for increasing availability of beds and increasing oxygen supply.