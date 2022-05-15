Shocking Video: Man brutally assaults woman lawyer in Karnataka’s Balgakot, arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman lawyer was brutally assaulted, dragged by her hair, slapped and kicked mercilessly by a man in broad daylight near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday.

A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. It was recorded by the bystanders on their mobile phones. However, no one came forward to help the woman lawyer even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault.

The lawyer has been identified as Sangeeta Shikkeri and the man is her neighbour Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

According to the police, Mahantesh attacked the lawyer due to personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case. He claimed that the lawyer allegedly tortured and harassed him.

Reportedly, the families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too.

Meanwhile, Mahantesh has been arrested by the police on charges of assaulting Sangeeta, whereas she has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:30 PM IST