Shocking Video: Girls Tumble Out Of Moving School Van In Gujarat's Vadodara, Driver Arrested

A shocking video of two schoolgirls falling out of a moving school van has surfaced online.

According to reports, the video is from an incident that happened in Manjalpur, Vadodara, Gujarat.

According to the timestamp of the viral video, the incident occurred around 11:45 am on Wednesday.

2 girls fell out of a moving school van in #Gujarat's Vadodara, causing alarm among parents. The CCTV footage from the Manjalpur incident shows the girls falling through the back door, sustaining minor injuries. #Accident #Vadodra pic.twitter.com/9gW8HPGbCd — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 21, 2024

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a white school van, full of students, passing through a narrow street. As the vehicle is about to exit the frame, a loud scream can be heard.

In the blink of an eye, the video shows two girls falling out of the moving van. The people near the accident spot quickly come forward to help the injured girls.

Both girls can be seen in pain.

The incident has stirred outrage on social media, with many users raising concerns regarding the safety of students.

It is alleged that the driver's negligence endangered the lives of the students. He failed to properly shut the van door, resulting in the girl students falling out.

As per reports, the police arrested the van driver following a complaint from the students' parents.

Following the fire at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, the Gujarat government has intensified its focus on student safety. The Education Department and the RTO are now strictly enforcing fire safety rules in schools and regulations for rickshaws and vans used for transporting children. The RTO is conducting a campaign against rickshaw and van drivers who exceed the seating capacity, and they are also checking the fitness certificates of all school rickshaws and vans.