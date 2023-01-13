e-Paper Get App
Shocking! 52-year-old teacher from Kerala arrested for sexually assaulting students

Shocking! 52-year-old teacher from Kerala arrested for sexually assaulting students

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Shocking! 52-year-old teacher from Kerala arrested for sexually assaulting students | Pixabay
A 52-year-old teacher in a higher secondary school in Kerala has been arrested by Police for allegedly sexually assaulting students on Friday, ANI reported.

The name of the accused is Faizal and the incident has been reported from Taliparamba, Kannur district.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 5 cases on basis of statements from 5 students of classes 6 and 7 and more statements are being taken.

