Shocking! 52-year-old teacher from Kerala arrested for sexually assaulting students

A 52-year-old teacher in a higher secondary school in Kerala has been arrested by Police for allegedly sexually assaulting students on Friday, ANI reported.

The name of the accused is Faizal and the incident has been reported from Taliparamba, Kannur district.

Meanwhile, the police have registered 5 cases on basis of statements from 5 students of classes 6 and 7 and more statements are being taken.

