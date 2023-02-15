Shocker from UP! 7-year-old boy locked in school for 7 hours as he falls asleep during class |

In a horrific event that occurred in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a seven-year-old kid was locked up in a government elementary school for about seven hours after dozing off in class. The incident took place in the Parmeshwarpur neighbourhood of the Chargawan district.

The parents of the third-grade child came to the school to look for him after he failed to return home. They also informed the police. The school employees left without determining whether any students remained after classes ended.

The police arrived at the school while looking for the child and overheard him sobbing inside. The child was rescued by the cops when they forced open the school's lock.

The 7-year-old kid apparently slept off in his classroom, and the teachers reportedly locked the building without checking before leaving.

