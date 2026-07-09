Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant Visits Cockroach Janta Party Protest Site; Uddhav Thackeray Conveys Support Via Phone

X/@Cockroachisback

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation entered its 20th day.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant visited the site to extend support to the outfit. Former CPI (M) MP Subhashini Ali had also accompanied Sawant to the protest site. "Shiv Sena (UBT) MP @AGSawant has officially extended the party's support," CJP shared on X.

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Uddhav conveys support via phone

CJP also said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had personally reached out to Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Dipke on the phone to convey his "strong support."

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and CPI (M) MP John Brittas had also visited.

X account restored

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the unblocking of the X account of CJP after the Central government informed the court that it had no objection to restoring the account.

Read Also Delhi High Court Orders Unblocking Of CJP's X Account After Centre Drops Objection

The decision came after the Centre said the circumstances that led to the blocking of the account no longer existed, paving the way for the satirical group’s return to the platform.

Centre’s stand in court

“It was blocked at a time when the NEET examination was to take place. Lakhs of students were to appear. Several posts (on X) would have created chaos among students and parents. Now the examination is over,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma then said the account should be unblocked, to which Mehta replied, “I have no difficulty. I just want everyone to be more circumspect.”