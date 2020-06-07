Shiv Sena, Congress join hands in UP to get its chief released from Jail

Shiv Sena Uttar Pradesh wing on Saturday extended its support to the UP Congress which is fighting a lone battle to get its chief Ajay Kumar Lallu released from jail.

Shiv Sena issued a written statement condemning the arrest of UP Congress leader Lallu and urged the Yogi government to release him immediately.

“The Yogi government is full of egoism, arrogance and highhandedness. It has murdered democracy by putting opposition leaders in jail in fake cases. It has failed in law and order and other fronts. Instead of fighting against the pandemic it is taking on opposition leaders,” Vishwajeet Singh, Shiv Sena UP secretary said.

The party delegation is set to meet governor on 9 June to press for Congress chief release. If doesn’t work, then it will hold meetings with Congress to decide on the further strategy.

Mr Lallu has been lodged in Lucknow jail since 20 May in a case pertaining to migrants bus controversy.

Congress members are holding protests for Lallu’s release but no vain. His bail pleas have been rejected.

Samajwadi party, and BSP, two bigger opposition parties in UP, haven’t said much on Lallu’s arrest.

Interestingly, Shivsena has no base in UP so far although some office bearers often make statements to get into limelight.

The party had contested elections a few times, last time in the leadership of Sanjay Raut, with no success so far.