Shiromani Akali Dal Set For NDA Return? SAD Backs Delimitation And Women's Reservation Bill After Sukhbir Badal Meets PM Modi

File | PTI

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced its support to the Delimitation Bill and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. The development comes a day after party chief Sukhbir Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country," Badal posted on X.

He said that the party draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. "The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) has already set an example by providing for women’s reservation in its House," he added.

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"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," he added.

The former Punjab DyCM further said, "The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by Govt of India at the floor of the house of uniform increase of 50% of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately."

For the unversed, Akali Dal had opposed the Delimitation Bill when Centre first brought it in Parliament in April and had voted against it along with the Opposition. The party had then described the bill as discriminatory towards Punjab, stating that the state will only see a marginal increase in seats while neighbouring states will gain more.

With less than a year ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the support has intensified the buzz over former allies coming together.

Notably, Badal had met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini a few days ago, leading to his meeting with the PM. Badal met the Prime Minister at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday.