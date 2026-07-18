'Shifted For Essential Medical Care': Delhi Police Move Sonam Wangchuk To Safdarjung Hospital As 21-Day Hunger Strike Triggers Health Crisis | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention.

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Official sources at the hospital said Wangchuk was being examined by the treating doctors.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuck has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," a source said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

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Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it added.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying they should peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.

Soon after the police action, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that the protesters were subjected to a police crackdown.

"I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.

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Dipke said he had gone to a friend's house to freshen up and alleged he was beaten by police and detained for some time. He called for protests across the country against the police action.

In a post on X, CJP shared a video of Wangchuk being removed from the protest site in a white sheet.

"A frail old man, after 20 days of a hunger strike, was picked up, wrapped in white sheets and taken away by Delhi Police. This is a national shame," the CJP said.

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AISA members Neha, Aameen and Manish, however, continued their hunger strike at the protest site on day 21. According to AISA, protesters formed a human chain around them and stopped the police from forcefully removing the three hunger strikers.

Neha, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, said some police personnel in plain clothes came to the protest site around 7 am and after 10 minutes, a heavy police deployment moved towards the stage.

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"Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed. Then they tried to come to the AISA tent to detain us, but because there were a lot of protesters around, they could not do so. The attempts by Delhi Police to forcibly end a peaceful protest are shameful," she said.

"The government has been ignoring the protest, and now, on day 21, they want to force us to end our agitation. We appeal to all to come to Jantar Mantar," she added.

Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Their health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks.

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On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.

The health of the AISA activists also deteriorated. According to the last update, Neha's random blood sugar level had dropped to a critical 49 mg/dL, Aameen had lost nearly 14 per cent of his body weight and faced the risk of hypovolemic shock due to severe dehydration. Manish had lost over 10 kg and was on the verge of losing consciousness.

The Delhi High Court has been monitoring the medical condition of Wangchuk and has directed that his health be regularly assessed and that appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike.

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"Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message, while reiterating his support for the students' movement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)