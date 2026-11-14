'She's Half Dead': Guwahati Class 12 Student Allegedly Stabs Mother, Later Dies After Jumping From 10th Floor; WhatsApp Messages Alert School

Guwahati: Student Allegedly Stabs Mother, Jumps To Death From 10th Floor; School WhatsApp Messages Reveal Shocking Details | File

A tragic incident in Guwahati, Assam, has left residents shocked after a school student allegedly stabbed his mother before jumping to his death from a high-rise building on Friday.

The student, identified as Arunabh Kalita of Gurukul Grammar Higher Secondary School, reportedly sent alarming messages to his school's WhatsApp group, mentioning that he had attacked his mother, Chandrani Kalita, at their residence in Jyotinagar, Bamunimaidam. He also reportedly shared the location of Mayur Heights in the ABC area, where he later jumped from the 10th floor.

School Principal Alerts Police

After receiving the messages, the school principal immediately contacted Chanmari Police. A police team rushed to the family's residence in the Haldi Mill area of Jyotinagar and found Chandrani lying inside with serious bleeding injuries.

She was rescued and shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Meanwhile, police recovered Arunabh's body from the premises of Mayur Heights.

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Mother's Condition Stabilises

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said Chandrani was admitted around 8:45 pm on Friday with serious injuries to her head and hand. Her Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score improved from 9/15 to 15/15, indicating an improvement in her condition. However, she will require prolonged medical treatment.

Family Recalls Unusual Silence

Speaking to the media, Chandrani's elder sister recalled that the house had remained unusually silent for several hours. She also noticed that their car was parked outside, despite Chandrani usually using it to drop Arunabh at tuition.

When relatives entered the room following police instructions, they found Chandrani severely injured.

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"Chandrani was saying, 'What is my son's fault?' in a trembling voice," her sister recalled.

Relatives Describe Student As Brilliant

The family described Arunabh as an academically gifted student who had also won a gold medal in an Olympiad competition.

"Arunabh was a brilliant student and was very good in his academics. He had also won a gold medal for attempting the Olympiad," his aunt said.

Neighbours also described him as gentle and well-behaved, while recalling Chandrani's deep concern for her son.

Meanwhile, family members have raised questions about possible third-party involvement. However, no such connection has been established so far, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.