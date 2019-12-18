Shehla Rashid defends Jaima protesters, says they elected a 'mass murderer'

Country-wide protests erupted after crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia University. This happened after students of Jamia Millia Islamia organised a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Day after the protest, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has defended Jaima protesters and said that they elected a 'mass murderer'.
Shehla Rashid, while defending the Jaima protesters, said that, "They didn't apologize for electing a mass murderer. We don't have to apologize for saying, "God willing" and "God is great". This is not a cocktail party; this is resistance."
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violence in the national capital. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.
"What is destruction of public property to the destruction of public?" questioned Shehla Rashid. In a tweet she also said that "it is about the impending mass murder and mass incarceration of Muslims."
Earlier, Shehla Rashid has been booked for sedition over her tweets alleging that the armed forces "tortured" civilians and "ransacked" houses in the Valley after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked. She was granted relief from arrest later by Delhi Court.
On Sunday, scores of people, including Jamia students and policemen, were injured, four DTC buses were set afire and over 100 private vehicles were damaged when protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police near New Friends Colony. Police used batons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia campus where several people were detained. Protests were held on Monday in the national capital and campuses across the country over the alleged police excesses during the incident.
