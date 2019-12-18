Shehla Rashid defends Jaima protesters, says they elected a 'mass murderer'

Country-wide protests erupted after crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia University. This happened after students of Jamia Millia Islamia organised a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Day after the protest, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has defended Jaima protesters and said that they elected a 'mass murderer'.

Shehla Rashid, while defending the Jaima protesters, said that, "They didn't apologize for electing a mass murderer. We don't have to apologize for saying, "God willing" and "God is great". This is not a cocktail party; this is resistance."