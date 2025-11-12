‘She Wanted To Go Abroad, I Wasn’t Willing’: Ex-Husband Of Jaish-Linked Dr Shaheen On Red Fort Blast Probe | X

Kanpur: As investigators widen the probe into the Red Fort blast case, Zafar Hayat, the former husband of Dr Shaheen Shahid, one of the accused linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad-backed “white-collar” Faridabad terror module, has spoken about their past, revealing that their marriage ended over her plans to settle abroad.

Marriage Ended Over Plans to Leave India

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Hayat, who is also a doctor based in Kanpur, said his marriage with Shaheen, originally from Lucknow, ended in 2013. “Ours was an arranged marriage. Since it ended in 2013, I have not had any contact with her,” he said.

He added that while the marriage was peaceful, it fell apart after Shaheen expressed her desire to move to Europe or Australia. “There was no conflict between us. After our marriage, she moved to Kanpur with me and we started our respective practices. Our marriage ended because Shaheen wanted to move to Europe or Australia as she thought it would be better for us in terms of employment and a brighter future. But I wasn’t willing to leave India,” he said.

Hayat also revealed that the couple has two children who continue to live with him. “As Shaheen left home at the time of divorce, they are both with me now. I have not told them about what is being said about their mother in the news,” he said.

'No Suspicion of Extremist Links'

Hayat said he had never suspected Shaheen of harbouring extremist views. “Absolutely not, never. We are liberal and educated people who have lived peacefully as members of society. There’s no shock value in what’s being discovered, as there’s no emotional connection anymore,” he said.

He also mentioned that Shaheen’s younger brother, Parvez Ansari, now detained in the same case, was studying medicine when they were married. “He wouldn’t speak much, preferred to keep quiet,” Hayat recalled.

Nine people, including Shaheen, have been arrested since the Faridabad module was busted, leading to the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. Hours later, a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 10 and injured 25, allegedly executed by module member Umar Nabi. Investigators claim Shaheen was in contact with foreign handlers and was being considered to head the Indian unit of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s new women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat.