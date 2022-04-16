Shatrughan Sinha breaks TMC's Asansol jinx with bypoll win by huge margin of 3,03,209 votes

Kolkata: Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha broke the jinx of Trinamool Congress by winning the Asansol Lok Sabha seat with more votes than former BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

It can be noted that this is the first time TMC won Asansol seat after coming to power in 2011.

Sinha defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul by over 3,03,209 votes, which is one lakh more than what Babul had got in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Sinha got 56.62 per cent votes against Agnimitra who managed 30.46 per cent votes.

Thanking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sinha after winning the poll said, ‘Khamosh BJP’.

“Mamata didi’s wish is our command. This is a historical moment and the victory is not just for TMC but also for the people. The entire team of TMC worked together to confirm the victory. I will do everything to work for the people,” said Sinha.

From 1989 to 2014, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat belonged to the CPI (M) after which BJP’s former Union Minister Babul Supriyo had won the seat twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Before CPI (M), Congress held the seat but the seat was with the Left Front between 1971 to 1980.

Accepting the defeat, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul said that the ‘mandate’ of the people should be accepted.

“Sorry @narendramodi Sir..I tried my best but couldn’t give you this seat…. My war is to save Democracy in West Bengal. Democracy has been murdered in West Bengal. My war is on Sir,” said the fashion designer-turned-politician.

Congratulating Sinha, former Asansol MP Babul Supriyo claimed that he along with Sinha will work for Asansol as he knows the constituency very well.

“Heartiest Congrats to the Brand New Dashing Hon'ble MP of Asansol Shri @ShatruganSinha ji for winning by 3L+ votes•Asansol proved that @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal was NEVER a factor, Babul's sincerity was,” said the singer-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, incidents of clash between TMC and BJP started while the counting was on as supporters of both the parties chanted ‘Joy Bangla’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ against each other. However, the clash was stopped after police came in.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that BJP will win back Asansol seat in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:56 PM IST