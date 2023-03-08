Shashi Tharoor turns 67: A lookback at his journey from career diplomat to full-time politician

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

On March 9th, Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress politician, author, and former diplomat, celebrates his birthday. Tharoor, who was born in London in 1956, has had a distinguished career in public service and has made significant contributions to Indian literature and politics. Tharoor is currently a member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram constituency in southern state of Kerala.

Early life and education

Tharoor's early life was spent in various parts of India, as his father was in the colonial civil service. He studied at St. Xavier's Collegiate School in Kolkata before moving to the United States for higher education. He earned a bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College in Delhi and a master's degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Career at the UN

Tharoor's career in diplomacy began in 1978 when he joined the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He later served as the UN Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information, and as the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations.

Entry into politics

In 2009, Tharoor entered politics and was elected to the Indian parliament as a member of the Indian National Congress party. He has since held several high-profile positions, including Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of Human Resource Development. Tharoor is known for his eloquent speeches and his ability to communicate complex ideas in a clear and concise manner.

An accomplished author

Aside from his political career, Tharoor is also an accomplished author. He has written numerous books on a wide range of topics, including Indian history, politics, and culture. Some of his most notable works include "The Great Indian Novel," "India: From Midnight to the Millennium," and "An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India."

Tharoor's writing has been praised for its insightful analysis, engaging prose, and ability to shed light on important issues facing contemporary India. He has also been recognized for his contributions to Indian literature, receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1981 for his book "The Five Dollar Smile and Other Stories."

Tharoor is a respected figure in Indian politics and culture, and his contributions have been recognized both at home and abroad. He has been honored with numerous awards and accolades, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, India's highest honor for overseas Indians.