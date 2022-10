Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Gujarat on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll for the top party post.

Besides, Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled for October 17.

The result will be announced on October 19.

Tharoor will begin his Gujarat visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Thereafter, he will interact with Congress delegates and the media, as per the schedule shared by the party.

Kharge was in Gujarat last week to campaign for the Congress president post election. He had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before meeting party delegates.