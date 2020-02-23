‘Sharjeel Imam kept relation with Gauhati University professor’

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing marathon grilling on Sharjeel Imam by crime branch officials of Assam Police since Thursday night, sources inform here that Imam, who was arrested for his seditious slogans asking for cutting off Assam and Northeast from the rest of the country, has allegedly confessed to the police that he visited various minority-dominated areas of the state in 2016 with active support from a Gauhati University professor and a journalist, who hails from Jorhat and works in New Delhi.

Sources close to the Assam Police inform here that the Gauhati University teacher and the journalist allegedly helped him to travel some of the strategic and minority dominated areas of the state extensively.

Clause 6 panel to submit report

Keeping aside all speculations, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of all his Cabinet ministers will receive the much-awaited high-powered committee report on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord on February 25 at 12 noon.

Announcing this, Sarma, while addressing media persons said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the state government to receive the report and accordingly, the state government has decided to receive the report on February 25.

The Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord promises constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the ‘Assamese’ people.

The state government has already invited all the members of the committee to be present on the occasion and handover the report to the state Chief Minister.

Soon after the submission of the report, the government will elaborately discuss about the recommendations of the panel. “If required, we will invite the committee members or the chairman of the committee, Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma to sort out the problems,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the State unit of the Congress party has vehemently criticised the government for its failure to receive the report.